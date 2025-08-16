CHAN 2024: Manyo Ruled Out Of Home Eagles Vs Congo

Stephen Manyo will miss Nigeria’s 2024 African Nations Championship Group D encounter with Congo due to injury, Completesports.com reports.

Manyo sustained a shoulder injury in training this week, and is not expected to be fit for the encounter.

The Rivers United centre-back made his first appearance at the CHAN 2024 finals in Nigeria’s 4-0 defeat to Sudan at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday.

Manyo took the place of Leonard Ngenege after the break.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena is yet to fully recover from the knee injury that kept him out of Nigeria’s previous matches.

Nigeria will take on Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam next week Tuesday.

Eric Chelle’s side will be looking to bow out of the competition on a high after losing their opening two games to defending champions Senegal, and Sudan.

By Adeboye Amosu



