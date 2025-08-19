Lookman To Remain At Atalanta As Inter Withdraw From Transfer Talks

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman is now set to remain with Atalanta heading into the 2025-26 season.
According to Sky Sport (via Football Italia) on Monday evening, Lookman could be available for new head coach Ivan Juric as early as the Bergamo side’s Serie A season opener this weekend against Pisa.
Furthermore, Inter, who were strongly linked as favourites to sign Lookman, have officially communicated their decision to Atalanta to pull out of the race for the Nigerian forward.
European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Lookman’s representatives will be fully updated on the situation.
Romano suggested that whilst La Liga giants Atlético Madrid still have some interest in the African Player of the Year, currently there are no talks ongoing between the clubs or representatives.
Therefore, Lookman will return to Atalanta and despite publicly declaring his wish to leave the club this summer, it no longer looks as though he will.
Of course, there remains two more weeks of the transfer window and the player’s desire to leave could keep the door open for an interested club to snap him up, should they meet Atalanta’s asking price.
The Super Eagles coaching crew will hope Lookman’s transfer saga will be resolved soonest as the forward will be key to next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Currently, the Super Eagles are fourth in Group C on seven points and must win their remaining four fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.
This is bad. So Inter led him on until the 11th hour and then abandoned the chase?
Hope this doesn’t weigh down in Lookman and affect his game for the SE. He had already gone gangstar on Atlanta, practically sacking himself from the club, deleting all associations with them, and openly declaring he’s no longer an Atalanta player.
How will he now face the club president, the fans, the coach, and fellow players?? How will they treat him? I’m starting to dislike the Italian football Mafia, especially that unknown footballer was questioning who Lookman thought he is. He was talking about a top 14 balloon dor nominee, reigning African Footballer of the Year, and headliner of the immediate past Europa League!
They have practically rubbished 2 of our biggest imports in recent times.
Maybe Lookman could have taken it more gently. Some would argue he went too far cos even Inter Milan too could been wondering what would happen if he wanted to leave them after a while.
And why didn’t any EPL club seize the situation? Cos it’s obvious Italian clubs don’t like selling to fellow Serie A clubs. Is there a gang up against Nigerian players by agents?
Perhaps he should left all the horse trading to Inter and not aggressively try to force issues.
Going by one street dog’s fallacious theories, either Nigerian players need to go beg Finidi or they aren’t all that good, or they all have bad behaviours or are all gays…….LMAOooooo
Because;
€50m can’t be too much to pay for Lookman
€9m isn’t supposed to be too much to pay for Ndidi
€20m is never supposed to be too much to pay for Onyedika, same for Arokodare
€30 can be too much of Boniface
€3.5m too much for Iheanacho can’t be true
Clubs are “rejecting” Bassey, Iwobi, Chrisantus, Umar, Ola Aina, Nwabali etc……LMAOoo
I guess the whole SE squad should just go and offer sacrifices at the gates of Finidi’s house…….LMAOoo
The one who got signed for €75 despite having a year left on his contract for a nearly €400k per week paycheck cant be the only one who is “not that very good” or has a bad character.
Clubs are mostly interested in players whose country has brighter chance of making the World Cup due to FIFA extra bonus of participating players at the WC. Although this theory makes little sense because how much will fifa dole out per player? Nigerian players must also take their chances when it comes to National assignment.
Osimhen and Lookman should be playing for the best teams in the world if not racism, because it baffles me how players like Sesko and co are worth more than these two solid players of ours who contributes more on the pitch when compared to others.