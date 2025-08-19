Lookman To Remain At Atalanta As Inter Withdraw From Transfer Talks

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman is now set to remain with Atalanta heading into the 2025-26 season.

According to Sky Sport (via Football Italia) on Monday evening, Lookman could be available for new head coach Ivan Juric as early as the Bergamo side’s Serie A season opener this weekend against Pisa.

Furthermore, Inter, who were strongly linked as favourites to sign Lookman, have officially communicated their decision to Atalanta to pull out of the race for the Nigerian forward.

European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Lookman’s representatives will be fully updated on the situation.

Romano suggested that whilst La Liga giants Atlético Madrid still have some interest in the African Player of the Year, currently there are no talks ongoing between the clubs or representatives.

Also Read: Juric: It Will Be Difficult To Replace Lookman At Atalanta

Therefore, Lookman will return to Atalanta and despite publicly declaring his wish to leave the club this summer, it no longer looks as though he will.

Of course, there remains two more weeks of the transfer window and the player’s desire to leave could keep the door open for an interested club to snap him up, should they meet Atalanta’s asking price.

The Super Eagles coaching crew will hope Lookman’s transfer saga will be resolved soonest as the forward will be key to next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Currently, the Super Eagles are fourth in Group C on seven points and must win their remaining four fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.



