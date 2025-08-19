Isak To Snub PFA Awards Gala Amid Uncertainty Over Future At Newcastle

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is not expected to attend Tuesday night’s Professional Footballers’ Association’s awards gala.

The Sweden international has been nominated for the main award but could miss the ceremony amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at St James’ Park.

Isak is currently in the middle of a stand-off with Newcastle over his ambition to join Liverpool before the transfer deadline.

According to BBC Sport, Isak is yet to confirm his attendance at the function, which will be held at the Manchester Opera House, casting doubt over whether he plans to appear.

Indeed, other sources have indicated that Isak – as things stand – is not planning on attending the event.

Previous PFA award nominees and players selected in their respective division’s teams of the year have confirmed their attendance inside the final 24 hours before the ceremony, so it remains to be seen whether Isak makes a late decision.

Even this close to the gala, it is likely the PFA would welcome Isak’s presence.

The 25-year-old is currently not training with Eddie Howe’s first team and there has been no indication of a reintegration any time soon.

Attending the PFA ceremony could leave Isak in an awkward spot given the controversy over his future.

Isak helped Newcastle end their trophy drought thanks to a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in March.

The Swedish striker netted in the 52nd minute to double Newcastle’s lead after Dan Burn had given them the lead.

Also, he netted 23 goals and provided six assists in 34 matches in last season’s Premier League campaign to help the Magpies qualify for the UEFA Champions League.



