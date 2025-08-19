Why Arsenal Now Have Real Chance Of Winning EPL Title –Ex-Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal now have a real chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal opened the campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

An early strike by Riccardo Calafiori saw Arsenal extend their dominance over the Red Devils.

On parade for Mikel Arteta’s men were new signings Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke.

“Arsenal have a real chance,” Redknapp was quoted on the X handle of Arsenal News Channel.

“Gyökeres is going to be good. I think Zubimendi is probably going to be as important because he’s that link in midfield. He’s such a brilliant young footballer, technically good, receives the ball in the half-turn.

“Every time Zubimendi gets it, he wants to play forward and he’ll be a really nice for Declan Rice if you want to play with two defensive midfield players.

“I think they’ve also got one of the best young players I’ve ever seen in Max Dowman. I’ve seen him since he was seven years of age. He’s going to make an impact this year at 15 years of age. Make no mistake.

Also Read: Amorim Sets Unwanted EPL Record In Man United’s Defeat To Arsenal

“And then you’re going to have players like Saka that are just incredible as well if they can keep him fit because don’t forget, he missed a large chunk of that season with a hamstring injury. So, Arsenal will go really close. They’re a good side. They just need a little bit of luck, things to go their way.”

The Gunners will be back in action at the Emirates next week against newly promoted Leeds United.

Leeds got their campaign off to a perfect thanks to a 1-0 win against David Moyes’ Everton on Monday night.



