Amorim Sets Unwanted EPL Record In Man United’s Defeat To Arsenal

Ruben Amorim has set an unwanted record following his 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on opening weekend, The Sun reports.

It was the 15th loss in his 28 games managing the Red Devils since taking over in November.

And that is the fastest a manager has reached 15 losses in the competition with a non-newly-promoted side since Paul Hart at Portsmouth in 2009.

The opening game of the season did not go to plan for the Portuguese following the club’s summer spending spree.

He started Altay Bayindir in net after dropping Andre Onana for the game.

The swap would prove costly as Bayindir misjudged a corner delivery under pressure from William Saliba and punched the ball towards his own net.

Riccardo Calafiori met the ball at the back post for good measure, saving the Turkish keeper an own goal on his record, but giving Arsenal the lead all the same.

New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo proved lively as Amorim’s men hunted for an equaliser, but squandered some dangerous chances and failed to draw level.

Amorim has had teething problems to say the least since taking over from Erik ten Hag in Manchester.

He led the Red Devils to a 15th-place league finish after a harsh dip in form towards the end of the season.



