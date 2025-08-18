Real Sociedad Coach Provides Update On Sadiq’s Future

Real Sociedad manager Sergio Francisco has provided an update on Umar Sadiq’s future at the club.

The Nigeria international is expected to leave the Blue and Whites this summer.

Sadiq was left out Real Sociedad’s opening league game of the season against Valencia on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Francisco refused to offer assurance the striker will remain at the club beyond this summer.

“Sadiq is in open talks; there are all kinds of conversations, but that doesn’t mean he’s not in the plans,”the gaffer was quoted by Eldesmarque.

“I wouldn’t say for sure whether he’s leaving or staying.”

Francisco however downplayed suggestions Sadiq’s departure was inevitable.

“There are five players who don’t have a number because they have pending negotiations; at the end of the transfer window, we’ll see how we distribute them,” he added.

Valencia Option For Sadiq

Sadiq spent the second half of last season on loan with Valencia.

The 28-year-old scored six goals in 16 league appearances for Carlos Corberán’s side.

Valencia are reportedly pushing to sign him on loan again for the 2025/26 season.

By Adeboye Amosu




