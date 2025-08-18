My Ballon d’Or Nomination Will Inspire African Coaches To Greater Heights — Madugu

Head coach of Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions, Justin Madugu, has expressed joy at being nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or Coach of the Year Award for Women — the Women Johan Cruyff Trophy, reports Completesports.com.

Madugu made the five-man shortlist alongside Chelsea Women’s Sonia Bompastor, Arsenal Women’s Renee Slegers, Brazil Women’s Arthur Elias, and England Women’s Sarina Wiegman.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was also nominated for the Ballon d’Or Goalkeeper of the Year – the 2025 Women Yachine Trophy.

Madugu, who led the Super Falcons to their record-extending 10th WAFCON title in Morocco, said his nomination would inspire him and other African coaches to work harder and believe that one day, an African will win the coveted France Football award.

“Nomination Is A Challenge To Work Harder” — Madugu

“I was still savouring the joy of winning the WAFCON trophy and being voted the best coach of the tournament when I was told of my nomination for the Ballon d’Or Best Coach Award in women’s football,” Madugu said.

“It came as a surprise, but I took it as a challenge, with hope that more hard work will take me and other African coaches to the pinnacle of world football.

“It is not easy to be nominated amongst the best five coaches in the world – it’s no mean feat. Win or lose, it will definitely inspire me to do more. Credit first goes to the Nigeria Football Federation President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and his executive committee members for giving me the opportunity to showcase my coaching ability.”

Credit To Players, Technical Crew, And Backroom Staff

Madugu praised his players and support staff for their commitment:

“My players and technical crew deserve credit for playing to instructions and giving me the necessary support to win the trophy.

“There is also the backroom staff, who worked assiduously day and night to ensure that the atmosphere in camp was conducive and that we lacked nothing in Morocco,” the 61-year-old Numan, Adamawa State-born coach stated.

“I Already Feel Like A Winner” — Madugu

Asked if he believed he could emerge winner of the Ballon d’Or, Madugu replied:

“Our winning the WAFCON had the unseen hands of God, and like at WAFCON, who says there won’t be a surprise winner?

“Being the first African, man or woman, to get nominated for the Ballon d’Or awards, I already feel like a winner. But that does not rule me out as a potential overall winner.”

Praise For President Tinubu And First Lady

Madugu commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rewarding the team with millions of Naira, national honours, and houses, describing it as unprecedented in the history of women’s football in Nigeria.

“We appreciate President Tinubu for his wonderful gesture. The rewards will spur other Nigerian teams to deliver, and by so doing, we shall see improved performances from both teams and individuals in future competitions.

“I have to thank our First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, for her words of encouragement during the tournament. She called us before or after every game to psych us up and pray for our success,” Madugu recalled.

“The girls were always in high spirits after the First Lady’s calls, and that explains why they were able to cruise all the way to win the trophy,” he concluded.

Ballon d’Or Ceremony Set For Paris

The 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on 22 September 2025.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



