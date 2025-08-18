Ndidi Relishes Besiktas Debut, Allays Injury Fears

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has talked up his debut for Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi started Besiktas’ 2-1 victory over Eyupspor on Sunday night.

Amazing Atmosphere

“The atmosphere was great. The support from our fans was fantastic. When the score was 1-1, we showed real team spirit and their backing pushed us to fight for the second goal. It was a great day, we feel fantastic,” he was quoted by Milliyet.

Injury Concern

Ndidi was in action for 70 minutes before he was replaced by Demir Tiknaz after picking up a knock.

The 28-year-old declared that it was not a serious situation.

“It’s not a serious situation. It was just a cramp during the match,” he added.

“I was expecting it around the 60-70 minute mark. These kinds of things can happen in the first games of the season, but it’s nothing serious.

Appreciation For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ndidi also appreciates working under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I know what our coach wants from me. The quality of the players ahead of me made my job easier. We were able to push forward and apply pressure in attack. Once we executed the coach’s plan, things improved for us,” Ndidi stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



