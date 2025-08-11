Madugu: Being Nominated For Ballon d’Or Award Makes Me Proud To Be A Nigerian, African

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu has expressed excitement to have been nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Madugu makes historic Ballon d’Or shortlists

Recall that Madugu, who led the Super Falcons to win their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco recently, was nominated for the prestigious 2025 Ballon d’Or Women’s Team Coach of the Year award alongside Chelsea Women’s coach, Sonia Bompastor, and Arsenal’s Renee Slegers, who guided her side to the Women’s UEFA Champions League trophy.



Also in the five-man list is Brazil Women’s manager, Arthur Elias, and victorious England Women’s manager, Sarina Wiegman.



Speaking with Flashscore, Madugu stated that being nominated for the award makes him proud to be a Nigerian and African.

“It’s not a small feat; to be nominated alone is a remarkable story. We thank God for it. It has set new heights and standards that we must try to do our best to ensure that we live up to expectations. It is not easy.



“This is the first time an African has received an award of such magnitude and recognition, making it more than just a Nigerian achievement.



“I was genuinely surprised to see comments and reports from Europeans rooting for and supporting us. Honestly, it made me incredibly proud to be a Nigerian and an African.”

Winner To Be Announced On September 22

The winner of the award will be announced on 22 September 2025 during a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in central Paris.



