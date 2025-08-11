‘It’s A Big Game’ — Chelle Speaks Ahead Home Eagles Vs Sudan

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says it is important for his team to get a positive result against Sudan in their next game at the 2024 African Nations Championship,reports Completesports.com.

The Eagles started their campaign at the competition on a losing note, going down 1-0 to defending champions Senegal last week Tuesday.

Nigeria must avoid defeat against the Sudanese to have any chance of progressing into the knockout round.

“It’s a big game, it’s an important game (vs Sudan), we need to win tomorrow and after that we will see,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media on Monday.

“To win this game will be very good for the team, it will give us the possibility to go past the group stage.”

Chelle also defended the dominance of Remo Stars on the team, citing the likes of Sudan, South Africa and Morocco are also dominated by players from the best clubs in their respective countries.

“Remo Stars are the best team in Nigeria and we try to bring the best players to this tournament,” he explained.

Tuesday’s encounter will be played at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar.



By Adeboye Amosu



