CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Defence Must Be Water-Tight Against Sudan --Dosu

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has advised the Home-Based Super Eagles to keep their defence watertight ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Sudan in the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship.



Recall that a defensive lapse in the last few minutes from Nigeria allowed defending champions Senegal to score the winning goal in the opening game last week.

With the Home Eagles set to face Sudan on Tuesday, Dosu in a chat with Completesports.com, warned the players to avoid making errors at the back and take advantage of every goal-scoring opportunity.



“This is a game the Home-Based Eagles must win if they are to progress to the next round of the tournament.



“A win against Sudan will definitely help the confidence of the players.



“But then, the team must avoid making mistakes in the defence. There must be good communication among the defenders, and the strikers must also capitalize on every goal-scoring chance that comes their way.”







