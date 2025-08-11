Close Menu
    Super Eagles Forward Admits Frustration Over Transfer

    Adeboye Amosu

    Tolu Arokodare has discussed his future with Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk, reports Completesports.com.

    Arokodare has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League, and Bundesliga.

    No concrete bid has however been submitted for the Nigeria international.

    The 24-year-old has featured as a substitute in Genk’s opening three games of the season.

    The striker rose from the bench to score for the Smurfs in the 2-1 defeat to Standard Liege on Sunday night.

    “It’s very frustrating, not knowing what’s going on (concerning transfer). I’m trying to stay calm, even though my head is racing. But I have my friends and loved ones who keep me mentally stable,” Arokodare told Voetbalkrant.

    “I can’t say anything about it, I don’t know anything about it myself.

    “You hear rumours, I hear rumours, but have you heard anything concrete yet?

    “I don’t know if I’ll leave this season or next.”

