Super Eagles Forward Admits Frustration Over Transfer

Tolu Arokodare has discussed his future with Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League, and Bundesliga.

No concrete bid has however been submitted for the Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old has featured as a substitute in Genk’s opening three games of the season.

Read Also:Done Deal: Akpom Joins Ipswich Town On Loan

The striker rose from the bench to score for the Smurfs in the 2-1 defeat to Standard Liege on Sunday night.

“It’s very frustrating, not knowing what’s going on (concerning transfer). I’m trying to stay calm, even though my head is racing. But I have my friends and loved ones who keep me mentally stable,” Arokodare told Voetbalkrant.

“I can’t say anything about it, I don’t know anything about it myself.

“You hear rumours, I hear rumours, but have you heard anything concrete yet?

“I don’t know if I’ll leave this season or next.”

By Adeboye Amosu



