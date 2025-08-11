Done Deal: Akpom Joins Ipswich Town On Loan

Chuba Akpom has joined Sky Bet Championship club Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal, reports Completes ports.com.

Akpom linked up with the Tractor Boys from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

The Nigerian-born striker registered three goals, and one assist in 14 league appearances for Les Dogues.

Akpom becomes Ipswich Town’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Read Also:Belgium: Arokodare On Target In Genk’s Defeat To Standard Liege

Excited For The New Challenge

Akpom is making a return to English football, and is excited with the new challenge.

“I was really excited when I heard of the interest and I’m delighted to have joined a club with such big ambitions,” Akpom told TownTV.

“I watch a lot of football and have always thought Ipswich would suit my style, so this move makes perfect sense.

“I have had lots of good experiences over the last few years, at Ajax and playing in the Champions League with Lille, and I feel like all of these have improved me as a player and helped me be the person I am now.

“I’m here to do as much as I can do to help the team, in the changing room and on the pitch, and I’ll bring a winning mentality here.”

By Adeboye Amosu



