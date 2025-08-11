EXCLUSIVE: CHAN 2024:Home Eagles Will Recover From Poor Start — Elegbeleye

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye has backed the home-based Super Eagles to get maximum points against Sudan, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side lost their first game at the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, 1-0 to defending champions Senegal.

The Eagles will be up against Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday.

The Falcons were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo Brazzaville in their first game at the same ground last week Tuesday.

Nigeria must avoid defeat against Sudan to keep alive their hopes of moving further in the competition.

Elegbeleye is optimistic the Eagles will secure maximum points in the game.

“Well, if you look at that match , they lost but they were the better team. In terms of possession, and other statistics they dominated totally,” Elegbeleye told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat.

“The Senegalese scored with their only chance from a defensive slip. The boys lost because of that.

“I’m very hopeful, if you read my statement before that game, I backed them to bounce back. I’m confident they will beat Sudan, and move on from there.”

The crucial game will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



