‘A Joy For Me And My Family’ — Nnadozie Reflects On Ballon d’Or Nomination

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie says her nomination for the 2025 Yaccine Trophy is a reward for hard work and consistency.

Nnadozie is among the five goalkeepers shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Spain’s Cata Coll, Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, England’s Hannah Hampton, and the Netherlands’ Daphne van Domselaar are the other goalkeepers in contention for the award.

She is the first African goalkeeper to be nominated for the award.

Reward For Hard Work

Nnadozie declared that the nomination is a thing of joy for her and her family.

The 24-year-old also stated that it is a challenge for other African goalkeepers to aspire to be the best.

“This nomination means a lot to me. It’s a joy for me and my family. It shows that all the hard work, consistency, and prayers have paid off,” Nnadozie stated in a short video posted on Super Falcons X handle.

” I’m so happy about this, it’s a morale booster. Keep going, Chiamaka. Whatever you’re doing, the world is watching, never stop.

“Of course, it shows we have many good goalkeepers in Africa. I want to encourage all African goalkeepers to keep working hard. One day, the sky will be your starting point.”

Remarkable Campaign For Club And Country

Nnadozie played a crucial role in Paris FC’s Coupe de France Feminine title win in May.

Paris FC defeated Paris Saint-Germain 5-4 on penalities in the final with Nnadozie making a crucial save in the shootout.

The Brighton & Hove Albion shot stopper also played a crucial role in Nigeria’s successful triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Eagles won a record-extending 10th title.

She was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament having kept four clean sheets in six outings.

By Adeboye Amosu



