Wolves Submit €20m Bid For Super Eagles Midfielder

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted a €20m bid for Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche, reports Completesports.com.

According to reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, talks are underway between Wolves, and Getafe to get the deal done.

“Wolves have submitted official bid to Getafe worth €20m for Christantus Uche,” Romano wrote on X.

“Negotiations underway to get deal done as #WWFC want new striker asap.”

The 22-year-old caught the eye after moving to Getafe from Ceuta last summer.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in 33 league appearances for the Azuolones.

Uche registered a goal, and an assist in Getafe’s 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo last week.

He was named Man of the Match after the game.

By Adeboye Amosu



