Why GM Musa Played 90 Minutes In Kano Pillars’ NPFL 2025/2026 Opener —Ogenyi

Musa’s Full 90 Minutes Against Abia Warriors

Kano Pillars Head Coach, Evans Ogenyi, has explained why he handed the club’s General Manager/Captain, Ahmed Musa, the entire 90 minutes in Sunday’s NPFL 2025/26 opening fixture away to Abia Warriors, Completesports.com reports.

The 32-year-old former Super Eagles captain featured from start to finish in Umuahia, as Abia Warriors claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in a gritty season opener. Ogenyi described Musa as a “motivator” who still has a lot to contribute to the game.

Ogenyi Compares Musa To Roger Milla

“Remember, Roger Milla went to the 1990 World Cup in Italy at the age of 38 or 39 years, and he scored goals. Ahmed (Musa) is not yet up to that age,” said Ogenyi, a former Enyimba and Lobi Stars coach, when quizzed on why Musa remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

“And when they blamed the Cameroon coach for giving Roger Milla too much time in matches, he responded that what Milla was doing on the pitch, younger players couldn’t do.”

The GM’s Impact Beyond The Pitch

According to Ogenyi, Musa’s presence is a big boost for his teammates:

“So, the presence of Ahmed Musa, as an international star, is a motivation to the team. You can see that he’s a player who plays with his brain.

“We left him there for a reason. He had deft touches. He still has something in him; something to offer, you understand?

“Psychologically, he motivates the team. He also contributes directly to our success. He has a lot of energy in him, and that’s an indication he still has plenty to give,” Ogenyi added.

By Sab Osuji



