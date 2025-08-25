We’re Disappointed With Lookman — Atalanta Chief D’Amico

Atalanta director Tony D’Amico says the club is disappointed with Ademola Lookman, and will only take a decision at the end of the summer transfer window.

Lookman pushed to join Inter Milan earlier this summer but the Nerrazzuri failed to meet La Dea’s €50m valuation.

The Nigeria international returned to the club’s training centre for pre-season preparations last week after Inter pulled out of the move.

D’Amico’s Disappointment

“Lookman is not training with the group, and we are experiencing more and more situations like this,” D’Amico told DAZN via TMW.

“We are sorry for everyone, but right now this is the situation. We’ll make assessments at the end of the transfer window. As of today, there’s disappointment.”

Permanent Transfer Still On For Lookman

Lookman could still leave the Bergamo club before the end of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has two years left on his contract.

He has scored 52 goals in 118 appearances with La Dea, winning the African Player of the Year Award in 2024, months after inspiring La Dea’s Europa League victory by scoring a hat-trick in the Final against Bayer Leverkusen.

