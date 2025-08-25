Amapakabo Hails Abia Warriors’ Grit In NPFL 2025/26 Matchday 1 Win Over Kano Pillars

Amapakabo Delighted With Winning Start

Imama Amapakabo, Head Coach of Abia Warriors, says he is elated after guiding his side to victory in their opening fixture of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Completesports.com reports.

Abia Warriors, one of Nigeria’s two representatives in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup, sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ahmed Musa-inspired Kano Pillars through Paul Samson’s 35th minute goal at Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Amapakabo Hails Kano Pillars’ Experience

Amapakabo, who won the NPFL title with Rangers in the 2015/2016 season, expressed joy and humility in victory while also praising the experience and quality of the Kano Pillars team.

“I’m elated. The most important thing is, first league game of the season and you get the victory, so I’m elated that we were able to get a win,” he said after the pulsating clash.

“From the onset, I always say this: you can’t have the calibre of Ahmed Musa and Rabiu Ali in a team and slip off. They are like having two coaches on the pitch at the same time.

“Their qualities go way beyond. Whether you like it or not, these players must be respected. Like I told my team, off the ball, you’re minus two players, but with the ball, they are plus four.

“They showed quality today. Congratulations to my team because they kept their heads. Defensively, we were organised and held it tight. Most importantly, we needed the win to boost our confidence — and we got it.”

I’m Not Surprised By Pillars’ Strength — Amapakabo

Amapakabo admitted he was not surprised by what Kano Pillars threw at his side.

“No, I wasn’t really surprised at all. They kept their squad from last season. I had full knowledge of the quality they possess.

“They were playing away in the first game of the season — it was always going to be a difficult tie. We hit the bar many times and, at a point, some people felt Kano Pillars were dominating possession. But they were hardly a threat to our goal.

“To me, possession doesn’t count if you’re not a threat. We could have been three or four goals up if luck had gone our way today.”

Abia Warriors Upcoming Fixtures

Abia Warriors will now face two consecutive away fixtures — against Nasarawa United on matchday two and Wikki Tourists in Bauchi on matchday three — before returning home to take on Katsina United in Umuahia on matchday four.

