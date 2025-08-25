NPFL: Bosso Satisfied With Barau FC’s Performance In Draw With Enyimba

Barau FC technical adviser, Ladan Bosso has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players despite their failure to beat Enyimba.

Bosso’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Enyimba in their opening fixture of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Sunday.

Bosso Thumbs Up Players’ Performance

The experienced tactician believed his players deserved more from the game.

“The result was not what we expected, but we thank God for the goalless draw. We deserved to win this match because our players gave their best.

“But that’s football—if Enyimba can come to Kano and pick up points, then we also have the chance to go anywhere and get points.”Bosso added.

Massive Support From Kano Fans

The experienced tactician also praised Kano fans for coming out in large numbers to support the team.

“Today is a historic day as the people of Kano and Barau FC came together to support us. I really appreciate it,” Bosso added.

Focus On Bayelsa United Clash

Next for Barau FC is a trip to Yenagoa where they will confront Bosso’s former club, Bayelsa United.

The gaffer is optimistic they will beat the Prosperity Boys.

“Bayelsa United is my former team. I know them well, and they also know me. Going to Yenagoa is not new to me, and I hope we return to Kano with points from Bayelsa,”he declared.

By Adeboye Amosu



