Sane Thumbs Up ‘Good Player’ Osimhen After Galatasaray Win Over Kayserispor

Galatasaray winger Leroy Sane has labelled his teammate Victor Osimhen a ‘very good player’, reports Completesports.com.

Sane and Osimhen were on target in Galatasaray’s 4-0 victory over Kayserispor on Sunday.

Osimhen netted Galatasaray’s third goal of the game four minutes from time.

Sane then make the score line more emphatic with the fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

Plaudits For Osimhen

The Germany international, who joined the Yellow and Reds from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer praised the striker after the game.

“Victor also scored his first goal and is a very good player. We’re gaining momentum,” Sane told the club’s official website.

” We have very good strikers. They’re both incredibly hungry to score, possess incredible quality, and are truly experienced.”

Galatasaray’s Attacking Depth

Sane believed having Osimhen, and Mauro Icardi in the team is a big advantage for Galatasaray.

“That’s great for the team, but we also need to gain momentum. We’re getting to know each other over time and are striving for perfection,” he added.

” The Champions League is very important for the club. We want to be successful there. We need to do very well in training and in matches. We need to earn as many points as possible.”

Okan Buruk’s side will take on Caykur Rizezpor in their next game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



