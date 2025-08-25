€60m Hincapie Tops Arsenal’s Defender Wish List

Gunners Eye Left-Sided Defensive Reinforcement

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender, Pierro Hincapie.

The Gunners are looking to add a left-sided defender this summer, and the possibility of signing the Ecuador international is gathering pace.

Arsenal’s Recruitment Team Monitoring Hincapie

According to BBC Sport, the 23-year-old has been closely observed by Arsenal’s recruitment team.

Hincapie is eager to leave Leverkusen before the transfer window shuts and has a €60 million (£52 million) release clause.

Hincapie’s Leverkusen Journey And Achievements

Since joining the German outfit in 2021, he has made 166 appearances across all competitions. He was a member of the team that won the German Cup and Bundesliga in 2023–24 going undefeated all the way.

Arsenal Balancing Transfers With Player Sales

After spending over £200 million on new players including Vitktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Zubimendi this summer, Arsenal are now trying to sell several of their players, notably Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson, and Fabio Vieira.

Jakub Kiwior, a center-back, has also drawn some interest and is said to be on his way out of the club with Porto one of the teams interested.

Tottenham Hincapie Links Dismissed Amid Arsenal Chase

Although Hincapie has also been linked to a deal with Tottenham, there have been sources who maintain that the club are not currently interested in him.

Arsenal’s Bright Premier League Start

Arsenal won their first two Premier League games against Manchester United and Leeds United winning 1-0 and 5-0 respectively to climb to the top of the league standings.

By Habeeb Kuranga



