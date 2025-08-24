Arsenal Handed Boost After Injury Scares To Saka, Odegaard

Arsenal have been handed a boost after the injury scares to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners’ comprehensive 5-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday was partly overshadowed by injuries to influential pair Saka and Odegaard.

Saka was replaced by Leandro Trossard just after half-time while Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was forced off before the break and replaced by Ethan Nwaneri.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta admitted he was worried that Saka had suffered a ‘significant’ hamstring injury.

The England star missed almost four months of the 2024-25 campaign through a hamstring tear and Arsenal fans were fearing the worst when he pulled up against Leeds.

There was also concern for Odegaard, who left the Emirates Stadium pitch holding his right shoulder.

But early indications have showed that both Saka and Odegaard’s injuries are not as bad as first feared, according to The Times (via Metro).

Also Read: Eze Will Give Us New Dimension In Our Attacking Game –Arteta

The pair had scans on Sunday and it is not yet known whether they will be available for next weekend’s huge clash with defending Premier League champions Liverpool.

Asked about Saka and Odegaard after the Leeds win, which sent Arsenal top, Arteta said: ‘I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet but for Bukayo to come off, it’s significant.



