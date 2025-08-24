EPL: Iwobi Bags Assist, Bassey In Action As Fulham Hold Man United

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was at his best mettle as he bagged an assist in Fulham’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international alongside Calvin Bassey were making their second appearance in the league for Fulham.



United were handed the opportunity to take the lead from the spot when referee Chris Kavanagh, following a VAR review, judged Bassey to have dragged Mount down from a corner. However, Fernandes spectacularly blazed his penalty over the bar.

The Red Devils took the lead shortly before the hour mark when Leny Yoro’s header found the back of the net via a wicked deflection off Rodrigo Muniz.



Chasing an equaliser, Fulham boss turned to Emile Smith Rowe and the substitute made an immediate impact by turning the ball past Altay Bayindir with his very first touch of the ball.



With time ticking into the final 10 minutes, both sides went in pursuit of a winning goal, as Harry Maguire headed narrowly wide from close range for the Red Devils.



