Dele-Bashiru, Awaziem Suffer Defeats With Lazio, Nantes

Nigeria international Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in action for Lazio who lost 2-0 away to Como in their first Italian Serie A game of the mew season on Sunday.

Dele-Bashiru was in the starting line-up before going off with 15 minutes left to play.

The win took Como to the top while Lazio are in 19th place in the league table.

In the French Ligue 1, another Super Eagles star Chidozie Awaziem featured for Nantes who lost 1-0 at Strasbourg.

Awaziem, who joined Nantes this summer, was in action for 90 minutes as his side have now lost back-to-back league fixtures.

Emmanuel Emegha got the only goal of the match after netting with nine minutes remaining in the contest.

Also, the defeat leaves them in 15th spot in the 18-team League standing.

By James Agberebi



