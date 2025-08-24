NPFL: Bayelsa United Stun 3SC In Ibadan; Enyimba, Ikorodu City Draw Away

Bayelsa United defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday one encounter in Ibadan on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Kehinde Lawal’s 30th minute strike separated both teams on the night.

Warri Wolves recorded the second away win of the day edging past Katsina United 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Igbunnu Evwierhurhoma netted the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

Nine-time champions Enyimba were held to a 0-0 draw by newcomers Barau FC at the Sani Abacha Stadium,Kano.

Kun Khalifat produced another stunning result holding former champions Rangers to a 0-0 draw.

In Maiduguri, El-kanemi Warriors defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0.

Al’amin Umar, and Daddy Abdulrahman got the goals for El-kanemi Warriors in the game.

Kwara United, and Ikorodu City battled to a 0-0 draw in Ilorin.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors defeated Kano Pillars 1-0.

Paul Samson scored the winning goal 15 minutes from the break.

Full Results

Abia Warriors 1-0 Kano Pillars

Barau 0–0 Enyimba

El Kanemi 2-0 Insurance

Kwara 0–0 Ikorodu City

Rangers 0–0 Kun Khalifa

Shooting 0–1 Bayelsa United

Wikki Tourist 1-0 Plateau United

Katsina United 0-1 Warri Wolves

Remo Stars 1-1 Rivers United

By Adeboye Amosu



