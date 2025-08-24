Close Menu
    NPFL: Bayelsa United Stun 3SC In Ibadan; Enyimba, Ikorodu City Draw Away

    Bayelsa United defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday one encounter in Ibadan on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

    Kehinde Lawal’s 30th minute strike separated both teams on the night.

    Warri Wolves recorded the second away win of the day edging past Katsina United 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

    Igbunnu Evwierhurhoma netted the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

    Nine-time champions Enyimba were held to a 0-0 draw by newcomers Barau FC at the Sani Abacha Stadium,Kano.

    Kun Khalifat produced another stunning result holding former champions Rangers to a 0-0 draw.

    In Maiduguri, El-kanemi Warriors defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0.

    Al’amin Umar, and Daddy Abdulrahman got the goals for El-kanemi Warriors in the game.

    Kwara United, and Ikorodu City battled to a 0-0 draw in Ilorin.

    At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors defeated Kano Pillars 1-0.

    Paul Samson scored the winning goal 15 minutes from the break.

    Full Results

    Abia Warriors 1-0 Kano Pillars
    Barau 0–0 Enyimba
    El Kanemi 2-0 Insurance
    Kwara 0–0 Ikorodu City
    Rangers 0–0 Kun Khalifa
    Shooting 0–1 Bayelsa United
    Wikki Tourist 1-0 Plateau United
    Katsina United 0-1 Warri Wolves
    Remo Stars 1-1 Rivers United

