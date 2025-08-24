La Liga: Sadiq Missing In Real Sociedad Draw Vs Espanyol

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was missing in action as Real Sociedad played out a 2-2 draw against Espanyol in Sunday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who is yet to feature for Real Sociedad this season, has been linked with a move out of the club this summer.

Espanyol got off to a perfect start as Pere Milla netted the opening goal in the 10th minute before Puado doubled their lead in the 45th minute through the penalty spot.



The visitor reduced the scoreline in the 61st minute through Barrenetxe before Oskarsson leveled parity in the 69th minute.



With two points taken in two games, Real Sociedad remain in search of its first victory, while Espanyol confirms its good dynamic after its inaugural success against Atlético.



