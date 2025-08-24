Osimhen On Target In Galatasaray’s 4-0 Win At Kayserispor

Victor Osimhen scored his first Turkish Super Lig goal of the season as Galatasaray hammered Kayserispor 4-0 away on Sunday.

The Super Eagles striker made his first start of the season for Galatasaray who have now won all their three league matches so far.

Osimhen, who played for 90 minutes in the encounter which was his second league appearance this campaign, netted in the 86th minute to put the champions 3-0 ahead.

Eren Elmali opened the scoring in the 36th minute and doubled the lead on 46 minutes, off and assist from former Bayern Munich and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

In the 93rd minute Sane completed the rout by adding the fourth goal.

Osimhen is in his second spell at Galatasaray after a successful loan at the club last season which saw them win the league and Cup titles.

The former Napoli striker was included in coach Eric Chelle’s provisional squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

Osimhen has scored three goals in two appearances in the qualifiers, which was a brace in the 2-0 win away to Rwanda and in the 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles are in fourth place on seven points and six points adrift of Group C leaders South Africa.

By James Agberebi



