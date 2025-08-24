Close Menu
    Serie A: Lookman Dropped As Atalanta, Pisa Share The Spoils

    Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was left behind as Atalanta was held 1-1 by newly promoted Pisa in Sunday’s Serie A game.

    The omission comes after weeks of transfer drama, failed negotiations, and a growing rift between player and club.

    However, it was the visitor that took the lead in the 26th minute through Isak Hien to silence the home supporters.

    Read Also:Osimhen On Target In Galatasaray’s 4-0 Win At Kayserispor

    Pisa nearly doubled their lead moments later when Marco Carnesecchi flew to palm a Moreo header out from under the crossbar on Angori’s cross.

    Atalanta leveled parity in the 50th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Gianluca Scamacca. It was his first Serie A goal in over a year.

    All efforts for both teams to score the winning goal proved abortive as Atalanta shared the spoils with Pisa.


