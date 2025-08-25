AC Milan Ready To Sell Chukwueze — Tare

AC Milan director Igil Tare has admitted that Samuel Chukwueze could be sold before the end of the summer transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze has struggled to secure a regular playing berth since his arrival at the San Siro from Villarreal two years ago.

The Nigeria international was close to moving to Premier League club Fulham in January.

The 26-year-old has once again been linked with the London club, and a return to Spain with Real Betis.

Best Option For Chukwueze

Tare admitted that the club is evaluating the best option for the player.

“Chukwueze and Musah could still leave this summer, it is a possibility. We are evaluating the best option for us,” Tare was quoted by Soy Calcio.

Future Away From San Siro

Chukwueze featured for 26 minutes in Milan’s 2-1 loss to Cremonese on Saturday night.

The Nigeria international has scored four times in 51 league appearances for the Rooseneri.

A move away from the San Siro could be the best option as this stage of his career.

By Adeboye Amosu



