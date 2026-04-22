NPFL: Warri Wolves Eye Survival As Abdallah Banks On Crucial Home Fixtures

Warri Wolves Head Coach, Hassan Abdallah, is confident the Seasiders will avoid relegation at the end of the current season, despite the club sitting just three points above the drop zone, Completesports.com reports.

Warri Wolves Target Maximum Points From Home Games

Abdallah believes that with two home matches in their remaining three fixtures, Warri Wolves can secure the maximum six points and then see what happens in their only away game against Kano Pillars.

Also Read: NPFL 2025/26: Warri Wolves Coach Abdallah Insists ‘Anything Can Still Happen’ In Top-10 Race

“The last three games will be tough because most of them involve teams battling for survival,” Abdallah told Completesports.com during an exclusive chat.

The Seasisders Focus On Securing NPFL Status

“But we are prepared for it. The situation is delicate, but we are focused on achieving our objective, which is to retain our NPFL status.

“The only way to do this is for us to win our two home games, which will take us to 49 points. After that, whatever happens against Kano Pillars, we will accept it. However, we will still give our best in that game.”

Warri Wolves Face Defining Final Fixtures

Warri Wolves are 16th on the table with 43 points and will host Plateau United in this weekend’s Matchday 36 fixture.

They will then travel to face Kano Pillars in a Matchday 37 clash before rounding off the season with a tricky tie against Abia Warriors at their Ozoro transit home ground.

By Sab Osuji



