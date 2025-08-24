Eze Will Give Us New Dimension In Our Attacking Game –Arteta

Mikel Arteta has said new signing Eberechi Eze Will bring a new dimension in Arsenal’s attacking game.

Prior to Saturday’s home game against newly promoted Leeds United, Arsenal announced the signing of Eze on a long-term contract.

The 27-year-old returned to Arsenal, where his football journey began in their academy.

Joining Queens Park Rangers in 2016, Eze made his breakthrough in the 2019/20 season, being voted as QPR’s Player of the Year, before moving to the Premier League with Crystal Palace in 2020.

During five seasons at Selhurst Park, Eze made more than 150 appearances, with his crowning moment coming in May, when he scored the winning goal in the Eagles’ historic FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Speaking the unveiling of Arsenal’s seventh summer signing, Arteta told the club’s website:“We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

“His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”

Also according to Arsenal’s Sporting Director Andrea Berta: “We are so pleased to have completed this deal to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. Eberechi is a creative and explosive talent with huge technical quality – also a big-game player, with his experience at international level with England also underlining his quality and character.

“There has been excellent teamwork across the club to make this transfer happen and we are very confident Eberechi will be an important addition to our squad as we continue to build for success.”



