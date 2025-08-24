NPFL: Bosso Targets Winning Start As Barau FC Face Enyimba

Barau FC technical adviser Ladan Bosso has expressed confidence in securing a positive result in their Nigeria Premier Football League ,NPFL, season opener against Enyimba.

The Maliya Boys will host the nine-time champions at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday (today).

Bosso’s Rallying Call

It will be Barau FC’s first-ever game in the NPFL.

The modest side are determined to make an early statement, and Bosso insists his young and hungry side can rise to the occasion.

“I am happy because I will see the support and zeal from the people of Kano State. We are here to make a difference, and we will ensure that we sustain the progress already made with Barau FC,” Bosso told the club’s media.

“I believe we are ready. The players are in good shape and high spirits. For me, facing Enyimba is not new, but I want to assure our fans that at the end of this match, we will win.”

Ready For Task Ahead

Bosso further noted that while Enyimba have more experienced players , Barau FC boasts youthful energy and determination, which he believes can drive them to victory.

“My players are in a very good mood, which is important for me. I believe in positivity, and I have seen that positive energy in my team,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



