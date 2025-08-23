‘I Wanted To Win It’ — Ogunmodede Reflects On Remo Stars’ Draw Vs Rivers United

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has reacted to his team’s stalemate with Rivers United.

The defending champions held Rivers United to a 1-1 draw in the opening fixture of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season on Friday.

Rivers United took the lead through Aniekan Okon in the third minute, while Victor Mbaoma equalised for Remo Stars six minutes later.

Ogunmodede’s Disappointment

Ogunmodede was disappointed his side failed to take maximum points from the game.

“Personally, it was an important game for me because it was my 100th match as head coach of Remo Stars, and I really wanted to win it. But this is football,” the tactician said after the game,” Ogunmodede said after the game.



“We could have lost, and that’s football. I needed the win more; the team needed it too. We know we are champions, and everyone wants to beat the champions.”

Playing At Neutral Venue

Remo Stars have adopted Moshood Abiola Sports Arena as their temporary home ground.

Ogunmodede believed that playing away from their home ground affected his team’s performance.

“We didn’t play at our traditional home ground, but that’s not an excuse. Personally, I’m satisfied with the result because we didn’t lose. Conceding in the second minute brings panic, but we responded well, even without one of our key players (Victor Mbaoma),” he added.

“We missed our fans, and maybe we could have won if we played at our home ground, but this is football. Familiar grounds matter psychologically, but we’ve played outside our home and won before. We’ve also drawn in Ikenne, so playing there doesn’t guarantee victory.”

By Adeboye Amosu



