NPFL: Remo Stars, Rivers United Share Spoils In Season Opener

Defending champions Remo Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Friday.

Rivers United went in front after three minutes through Aniekeme Okon.

Remo Stars fought back with new signing Victor Mbaoma equalising six minutes later.

Both teams created further chances but couldn’t find the winning goal.

Rivers United were reduced to 10-men after Temple Emekayi was sent off in added time.

The remaining matchday one fixtures will be played on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



