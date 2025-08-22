NPFL: Kun Khalifat Coach Uzoho Relishes ‘Dream Come True’ Debut Against Rangers

Kun Khalifat Boss Uzoho Excited For NPFL Debut

Kun Khalifat Head Coach, Obinna Uzoho, has exclusively told Completesports.com that featuring in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as a coach is a “dream come true” for him.

NPFL title holders, Remo Stars and Rivers United clashed in the new season’s curtainraiser at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena Abeokuta on Friday, 22 August and it ended 1–1. The remaining nine matchday 1 games will be decided on Sunday.

Uzoho spoke ahead of his newly promoted side’s 2025/2026 NPFL opening fixture against Rangers International at The Cathedral – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu on Sunday, 24 August 2025.

Uzoho Confident Ahead Of Rangers Vs Kun Khalifat

“We’ve prepared very well. We’ve recruited some quality legs with NPFL experience to fortify the team. I must say that we’re good to go,” the soft-spoken tactician said.

“I feel good to be a part of the NPFL as a coach. It’s like a dream come true for me, and I cherish it so much.”

At 39, Uzoho is arguably the youngest head coach in the NPFL.

Journey From Papilo FC To The Topflight With Kun Khalifat

Uzoho previously managed Papilo FC during their NNL campaign before guiding Kun Khalifat to the elite league. He achieved promotion after a gruelling season in the second tier and an impressive run at the Super 8 playoffs in Asaba, Delta State, last June.

No Fear Factor Against Rangers International

Despite concerns over facing Rangers International, Nigeria’s most traditional club and eight-time league champions, Uzoho insists neither he nor his players are under pressure.

“You mentioned Papilo FC and you know how we fought the battle. I’m not given to pressure, neither are the players,” Uzoho maintained.

“That’s the mentality. The players are up to any challenge and don’t feel any pressure whatsoever. It’s a game, one we always play. That this one is against Rangers makes no difference at all.

“We’re focused on getting a result in each game, home or away, no matter the opposition,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



