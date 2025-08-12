NPFL: Kun Khalifat Sign Eight New Players

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit Kun Khalifat have strengthened their squad with eight new players ahead of the upcoming season,reports Completes ports.com.

The eight players are; Jerry Ogu, Romanus Chinonso, Olubode Hassan,Uche Moses, Lekan Gabriel, Promise Orji, Chukwuma Ukoh, and Ahmed Yahaya.

The modest club are expected to bring in more players before the start of the new campaign.

Kun Khalifat were promoted to the NPFL last season.

Barau FC, Wikki Tourists, and Warri Wolves also gained promotion from the Nigeria National League, NNL.

Kun Khalifat will be making their maiden appearance in the Nigerian top-flight.

The Owerri club will face eighth-time champions Rangers in an oriental derby on the first day of the campaign.

The 2025/26 NPFL season will start on Friday, 22 August 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



