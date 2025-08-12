Iorfa: Turkish League Will Be Perfect For Iheanacho

Former Nigerian international Dominic Iorfa has advised Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho to join a club in the Turkish League.



Recall that the former Manchester City star has been linked with a move out of Sevilla, after a getting a limited game time.



Speaking with Footy-Africa, Iorfa stated that Besikstas will be an ideal club for Iheanacho.

“Turkey will be a nice place for him to go and show what he can do because I believe he still has a lot in him.



“He has not been stable for a while, and I think that in Turkey, especially with Beşiktaş, he will finally get back among the goals.



“If the move materialises, I am sure the Beşiktaş fans will love him. He is a skilful player who can score and create goals. I hope he gets the move and returns to regular first-team football again,” he added.



