    Iorfa: Turkish League Will Be Perfect For Iheanacho

    Iheanacho in action

    Former Nigerian international Dominic Iorfa has advised Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho to join a club in the Turkish League.

    Recall that the former Manchester City star has been linked with a move out of Sevilla, after a getting a limited game time.

    Speaking with Footy-Africa, Iorfa stated that Besikstas will be an ideal club for Iheanacho.

    Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: I Was Dropped From Super Eagles Over Claims I Was Ghanaian –Iorfa

    “Turkey will be a nice place for him to go and show what he can do because I believe he still has a lot in him.

    “He has not been stable for a while, and I think that in Turkey, especially with Beşiktaş, he will finally get back among the goals.

    “If the move materialises, I am sure the Beşiktaş fans will love him. He is a skilful player who can score and create goals. I hope he gets the move and returns to regular first-team football again,” he added.


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

