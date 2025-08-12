EXCLUSIVE: I Was Dropped From Super Eagles Over Claims I Was Ghanaian –Iorfa

Former Nigeria international Dominic Iorfa has revealed that there was a time he was dropped from the Super Eagles over claims he was Ghanaian.

Iorfa made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com, during the public presentation of Dr. Mumini Alao’s autobiography on Sunday at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

According to Iorfa, the claims contributed to his exclusion from the squad that featured at the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“I didn’t play Maroc 1988 AFCON because I was dropped from the national team over claims that I was a Ghanaian,” the 56-year-old said.

“But to be fair I was not that fortunate with the national team but it was different at club football. I was the only one that scored two goals against Leventis in Ibadan, nobody defeated Leventis but it was only Abiola Babes and I scored the two goals. But when it comes to the national team there’s something where you would be doing well but there are some areas where you won’t be there and maybe it’s not your luck or not your time.

Also Read: Super Eagles Forward Buys NNL Club Ranchers Bees

“In fact I’ve been associated with the nation team since 1984 and stopped in 1995, the first time I went to the national team I was Division 2 player with BCC Lions, myself and Moses Kpakor and that was where we met the likes of Sunday Eboigbe, Bright Omokaro, Stephen Keshi and Henry Nwosu.

Iorfa was part of the national team that featured in the football event of the Seoul 1988 Olympic games.

Also, he was named in late Amodu Shuaibu Super Eagles side that finished fourth at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 1995.

Aside missing the 1988 AFCON, Iorfa also dislcosed that he did not make the Super Eagles squad to the 1992 edition due to his move to Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray.

He said the perception back then was that the Turkish Super Lig was not good enough.

By James Agberebi



