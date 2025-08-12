Super Eagles Forward Buys NNL Club Ranchers Bees

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq has bought Nigeria National League, NNL, club Ranchers Bees, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq acquired the club along with top politician Bello El-Rufai.

Nura Abdullahi, who played alongside Sadiq in Italy, has been named as club President.

Move To Revive Ranchers Bees

Sadiq expressed the desire of the new owners to return the club back to its glory days.

“I and my partner Hon. Bello El-Rufai want to return the club to its old glory days. Growing up, I watched Rancher Bees of Kaduna, a club that produced countless players,” the Real Sociedad of Spain player stated.

“It’s a thing of pride and joy for us to be the bona fide owners of the club,” Sadiq continued. “The new owners have ambitious plans, with Rancher Bees FC fielding both an academy team and a professional side for the NNL campaign.”

Read Also:Yusuf Eyes Ligue 1 Glory With Coton FC After Settling In Benin

“I’m elated by the feedback from Rancher Bees supporters and the people of Kaduna. We will bring back the old memories of the club and return the fans to the stadium.”

Management Backing

“The management of Ranchers Bees Football Club, Kaduna is pleased to announce that the club has been officially acquired by Sadiq Umar and Mohammed Bello El-Rufai.”

“Following this acquisition, Mr. Nura Abdullahi is the President of Ranchers Bees FC and will oversee the club’s operations and strategic direction.”

“Furthermore, the Chairman of Kaduna State, Mr. Faisal Abdullahi Tozo, has assured the new management of his full support to ensure the smooth running and sustainable growth of the club.”

“The new leadership remains committed to fostering excellence, nurturing talent, and bringing pride to the people of Kaduna State through football.”

Ranchers produced top stars like Daniel Amokachi, Dahiru Sadi, Dominic Iorfa, Davidson Owumi, Ayo Ogunlana during their glorious days.

They won the WAFU Cup in 1993.

By Adeboye Amosu



