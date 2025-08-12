NPFL: Kwara United Sign Six Players For CAFCC Campaign, Eye Two More Before Season Kick-off

Kwara United, one of Nigeria’s two representatives in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup, have bolstered their Harmony Boys squad with six new signings, Completesports.com reports.

The number of new arrivals could rise to eight, with two more players still under close assessment.

Kwara United Focused Recruitment for Triple Title Quest

Checks reveal that Coach Tunde Sanni and his backroom staff have carefully handpicked players of high quality, capable of adding value to the Nigeria President Federation Cup holders’ triple title pursuit in the coming season.

In their bid to secure the best available talents, Kwara United cast their recruitment net along the West African coast, landing Nigeria-born goalkeeper Kazeem Yekini, who returns to the domestic top flight from Aziza FC in Benin Republic.

Also joining are Bright Babatunde from AS Douanes FC in Niger Republic, Remo Stars’ Ogunribide Oluwaseun, Chisom Ngomere from Bendel Insurance, Aule Johnmark from Lobi Stars, and Gidado Toyeeb from Ikorodu City.

Two More Players Under Kwara United Radar

Victory Omodiagbe and Adegbite Michael are the two players still being evaluated before a final decision is made.

An official, who preferred anonymity, confirmed Completesports.com’s findings, adding that the club is engaged in top-level pre-season matches to whip the team into shape ahead of both domestic and continental campaigns in the 2025/2026 season.

Tight Calendar with Three Competitions

“You know we have three major competitions this season to take part in,” the official began.

“We have the CAF Confederation Cup, which starts next month with Asante Kotoko of Ghana as our first opponent.

“We also have the NPFL and Federation Cup games, and don’t forget, we’re the President Federation Cup defending champions. So, it’s really a tight calendar for us.

“The coaches are therefore focused on ensuring quality recruitment so that any player signed will be top-notch.”

Kotoko Await Kwara United in CAFCC First Round

Kotoko, two-time African champions in 1970 and 1983, are the current Ghana FA Cup winners. They will host the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup game in Kumasi on either 19, 20 or 21 September, with the reverse fixture in Nigeria the following week—26, 27 or 28 September 2025.

By Sab Osuji



