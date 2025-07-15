NPFL: Kwara United Resume Training Ahead New Season

Kwara United have officially resumed training in preparation for the upcoming 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League , NPFL, season and their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Harmony Boys are back on the training ground under the supervision of head coach Tunde Sanni.

The players have two sessions per day (morning, and evening session).

They have demonstrated high energy, focus, and urgency—sending a positive signal to the technical crew as preparations intensify.

Kwara United, meanwhile are yet to finalise their squad for the new season.

The retained and released players will be communicated in due course as the club finalised its squad for the 2025/26 season.

The Harmony Boys won the President Federation Cup last season, edging past Abakaliki FC 4-3 on penalities in the final.



