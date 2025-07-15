CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Pip Remo Stars 1-0 In Friendly

The home-based Super Eagles defeated Nigeria Premier Football League , NPFL, champions Remo Stars 1-0 in their first test game ahead of the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday.

Vincent Temitope missed a penalty for Eric Chelle’s side in the opening minutes.

Abia Warriors striker Anthony Ijoma however scored the winning goal.

The home Eagles are expected to engage in more friendlies before the CHAN 2024 finals.

Read Also: WAFU B U-20 Tourney: Flying Eagles Thrash Benin Republic To Reach Semis

Eric Chelle’s side started preparation for the competition in Ikenne last week Monday.

They are drawn in Group D with defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.

The home Eagles will start their campaign against Senegal at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday, 7 August.

The competition which will be hosted by three countries, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will run from Saturday, 2 August to Saturday, 30 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



