Home Eagles Stars Declare Readiness For CHAN 2024

Home-based Super Eagles stars Godwin Obaje, Hadi Haruna, and Kabiru Mohammed are gearing up for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Eric Chelle’s side set up camp in Ikenne for the biennial competition last week.

28 players are currently battling to make the final squad.

Rangers forward Godwin Obaje said the players are focused, and ready to give their all at the competition.

“All of us are like brothers , we know ourselves from the different clubs. It’s normal, meeting ourselves here,” Obaje told the Super Eagles media.

“I’m looking forward to the tournament. I’m prepared, and we need to give our best, you know Nigeria is one of the best countries in Africa. We are preparing very well.”

Obaje’s view was corroborated by Remo Stars’ Haruna Hadi, who played a key part in the Sky Blue Stars title success last season.

Hadi stated that participating at the CHAN will be a stepping stone for his career.

“I know what I can give. I’m determined focused, and ready to give my all to the team. It has been my dream to participate in the CHAN, and play for the Super Eagles. This is like a dream come true for me. A stepping stone to the next level,” he declared.

Kwara United star, Kabiru Mohammed discussed training under head coach Chelle.

“He loves aggressive football, and training under him has been intense. He likes his players to press whenever they are not with the ball,” he said.

Nigeria will face defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo in Group D at the CHAN 2024 finals.

The home Eagles will start their campaign against Senegal at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday, 7 August.

The competition which will be hosted by three countries, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will run from Saturday, 2 August to Saturday, 30 August.

The CHAN is reserved for players who play in their respective domestic leagues.

By Adeboye Amosu



