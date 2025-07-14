WAFCON 2024: Ghana Thrash Tanzania 4-1, Clinch Quarter-final Ticket

Ghana’s Black Queens have reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a comfortable 4-1 win against Tanzania in their final Group C match on Monday.

The Black Queens went into the game winless in their opening two fixtures – 2-0 defeat to South Africa and 1-1 draw with Mali.

But they recorded their first win of the tournament with the resounding victory.

In the group’s other tie South Africa hammered Mali 4-0 to clinch a second group win (one draw).

After the conclusion of the preliminary phase, South Africa top the group on seven points and Ghana finished second on four points.

Mali, who are also on four points and have advanced to the knockout round, ended third while Tanzania placed bottom on one point.

Ghana will now face Algeria in the quarter-finals on July 19 while South Africa will battle Senegal.



