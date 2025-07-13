WAFU B U-20 Tourney: Flying Eagles Thrash Benin Republic To Reach Semis

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles thrashed Benin Republic 4-1 to seal a spot in the semi-finals at the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side conceded first in the game, but rallied to secure maximum points.

Benin Republic stunned Nigeria in the 24th minute with Junior Olugbade scoring from a brilliant free-kick.

Mohammed Abdullahi equalised for Nigeria seven minute before the break after he was teed by Divine Oliseh.

The Flying Eagles dominated the second half, and scored three more goals.

Ezekiel Kpangu gave Aliyu Zubairu’s side the lead for the first time in the game in the 47th minute.

Imrana Muhammed grabbed the third three minutes from time following a fine assist from captain Daniel Bameyi.

Substitute Abduljeleel completed the rout in stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



