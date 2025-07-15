Kolo Toure Joins Pep Guardiola’s Coaching Crew At Man City

Manchester City have confirmed the permanent appointment of Kolo Toure to Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff.

City confirmed the appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

“After performing the role of first team assistant coach during the Club’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign this summer, the 44-year-old will remain in the position on a full-time basis,” City stated.

“It comes after the Ivorian – who helped both Arsenal and City to Premier League success during an illustrious playing career – enjoyed a hugely successful season serving as Assistant Lead Coach with City’s Under-18s last term.

“Working alongside Lead Coach Oliver Reiss, the former Ivory Coast defender helped pilot the City youngsters to the Premier League Under-18 North title, our Under-18s then narrowly edged out 1-0 at Aston Villa in the National final.

“Alongside Reiss, Toure also guided the young Blues through to the FA Youth Cup final before we were pipped to the trophy by Villa.

“Toure also boasts extensive coaching experience away from City, having initially worked with the Ivory Coast national set-up before then spending time at both Glasgow Celtic and Leicester City as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching team.

“Before joining the City Academy coaching set-up, Kolo also undertook a brief spell in charge at Wigan Athletic.”



