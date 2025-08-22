NPFL: Remo Stars, Rivers United Clash In Season Opener

Holders Remo Stars and Rivers United will clash in the opening fixture of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season on Friday (today), reports Completesports.com.

The matchday one encounter will hold at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

Remo Stars have temporarily settled for the stadium as their temporary home ground due to the ongoing renovation work at their stadium in Ikenne.

Rivalry Renewed

Rivers United finished in second position behind Remo Stars last season.

The two teams will be out to open the new campaign with a win.

Rivers United took four points off Remo Stars last season.

Finidi George’s side have lost just once in their last 11 meetings in the NPFL.

Both sides have met twice in opening day fixtures and Rivers United have came out tops on both occasions at home – winning 2-0 in 2023/24 season and 1-0 in the 2019 campaign.

Strong Squad

Remo Stars have bolstered their squad a number of quality additions ahead of what is expected to be grueling campaign.

Reliable forward Victor Mbaoma is back at the club for a third stint, while experienced goalkeeper Kolimba Alladoum has joined the Sky Blue Stars after leaving Katsina United.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side also unveiled Malian duo Chaka Coulibaly, and Adama Goita as well as tricky Liberian winger Mark Gibson Theo this week.

Rivers United have also signed Ani Ozoemena , John Noble , Nsi Effimi, Rivio Ayemwenre, Anthony Omaka, Seyi Oguntayo, Chinedu Sunday and Isaac Annor among others.

By Adeboye Amosu



