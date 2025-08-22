2026 WCQ: Chelle Unveils Provisional Squad For Rwanda, South Africa Games

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a 31-man provisional squad for the team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa.

Chelle is expected to prune down the list before his side resume camping for the crucial fixtures.

Regulars; Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Moses Simon were all included in the squad by Chelle.

Nigeria’s camp for the two crucial matches will open in Uyo on Monday, 1st September.

The Super Eagles will take on Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, 6th September in a Matchday 7 encounter.

The three-time African champions will fly to Bloemfontein to confront South Africa in a potentially-explosive Matchday 8 encounter on Tuesday, 9th September.

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Christantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Adams Akor (Sevilla FC, Spain)

By Adeboye Amosu



