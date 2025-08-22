Capello: Hojlund, Not Boniface Would Have Been Perfect Signing For AC Milan

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has faulted AC Milan’s decision to sign Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface ahead of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.



The Nigerian international, who is undergoing his medical at the club, will join AC Milan on loan with an option to buy.



However, Capello, in a chat with La Gazzetta dello Sport, stated that Allegri should have signed Hojlund due to his understanding with the league.



“Milan should do the same with Allegri as Napoli did with Conte.

“Targeted signings, and a whole new spine. From Buongiorno to McTominay to Lukaku, a guarantee at centre-forward.



“But the move for a new centre-forward has gone down a different route. Because, after a long negotiation with Hojlund, the Rossoneri have turned to Boniface, gambling on a technically gifted striker, but one that has been stopped too often due to physical problems.



“In addition, the Nigerian coming in from Bayer Leverkusen will need time to settle into Serie A, while the Dane from Manchester United would have been a ready-to-go striker given his experience with Atalanta.”



